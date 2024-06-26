Bolivia: President Arce says attempted coup underway

"We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup d'etat in favor of democracy," Luis Arce said in a televised message to the country alongside his ministers inside the presidential palace.

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday warned of a coup attempt orchestrated by part of the country's military in La Paz.

"We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected," Arce said on X, formerly Twitter.

Bolivian public television soon after showed an army tank ramming through the doors to the presidential residence the Palacio Quemado on the same square, shortly before 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), as soldiers entered the building.

Chief of the army leading the apparent mutiny

Bolivian television later showed Arce confronting the general commander of the Army, Juan Jose Zuniga, in the palace hallway.

"I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination," Arce said.

Rumors had started circulating this week in Bolivia that Zuniga's job was at risk.

Zuniga, for his part, said in televised comments that he expected the government to change and that he also intended to release "political prisoners," including the former interim president, Jeanine Anez. He stopped short of describing the activites as a coup himself though.

President Arce has ordered Zuniga to stand down after armored vehicles were driven to the presidential palace Image: EPA/Luis Gandarillas

Ex-President Morales warns of coup attempt

Former President Evo Morales, who has publicly split with his successor Arce even though both belong to the same socialist movement, said in a separate post on X that his supporters would mobilize to support democracy.

"We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people," Morales said.

International condemnation pours in

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell was among the first foreign leaders to respond.

"The European Union condemns any attempt to disrupt the constitutional order in Bolivia and overthrow democratically elected governments, and expresses its solidarity with the Bolivian government and people," Borrell said in a post written in his native Spanish.

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, also issued a rapid condemnation.

"The General Secretariat of the OAS most strongly condemns the events in Bolivia. The Army must submit to the legitimately elected civil power," Almagro said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government "strongly condemns the military movements in Bolivia," and offered solidarity and support to the government and people.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric also expressed "concern about the situation in Bolivia" and "our support for democracy in our brother country and for the legitimate government."

This is a developing story, more to follow...

msh/ab (AFP, Reuters)