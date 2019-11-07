 Bolivia: Morales warns of coup d′etat over police mutiny | News | DW | 09.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bolivia: Morales warns of coup d'etat over police mutiny

Bolivia's president has hit out at police units in four regions for rebelling against the government amid mass protests. Evo Morales will struggle to get through his fourth term without the support of security forces.

Bolivia police officers join anti-government protests (Reuters/D. Balderrama)

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Friday warned the country that violent groups had launched a "coup d'etat" after a police mutiny was reported in several regions.

"Sisters and brothers, our democracy is at risk due to the coup d'etat that violent groups have launched to undermine the constitutional order," he wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

The president's remarks followed local media reports that police units in at least four regions had decided to rebel against the government.

Read more: Bolivia scraps joint lithium project with German company

Watch video 05:34

Bolivia: Eye exams and visual aids for free

Police join protests

In some cases, groups of officers joined the anti-government protests that have rocked the country since Morales won a strong but disputed victory in the October 20 elections.

Bolivian television broadcast footage of police shaking hands with demonstrators in the city of La Paz — a stark contrast to the previous three nights, when the two sides clashed.

Units in the southeastern city of Sucre and the opposition stronghold of Santa Cruz said they were also joining a rebellion launched by police officers in the central city of Cochabamba.

The police mutiny is the first sign that security forces are withdrawing support for Morales, who is South America's longest-running president, having taken office in 2006.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting, the country's defense minister said the government had, for now, ruled out a military operation against the rebellious police teams.

Read more: South America's protests fueled by 'extreme' social inequality

Watch video 01:19

Bolivian coca farmers stage mass chew-in to protest against eradication efforts

Election irregularities rejected

Earlier on Friday, the country's electoral tribunal (TSE) rejected claims that vote count irregularities had been discovered in the poll, while protesters continued their demands for a new election.

The TSE referred critics to a report by the company Ethical Hacking, which had checked the electronic vote and did not find any "alteration of the data."

But the company’s head, Alvaro Andrade, said his firm did find "vulnerabilities" in the vote count, local media reported.

Carlos Mesa, who lost to Morales in the election, has denounced the vote as fraudulent, insisting the results had been manipulated during a 24-hour period when the electoral count was suspended.

The United States, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina have also called for a second-round runoff between Morales and Mesa.

Bolivia has been consumed by weeks of protests and rioting by opposition groups and supporters of Morales ever since. Three people have been killed and more than 300 injured.

mm/tj (AFP, AP, dpa) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bolivia protests: Student dies after violent clashes

Unrest in Bolivia has been ongoing since President Morales' controversial reelection amid accusations of vote-rigging. The top opposition leader has arrived in the capital demanding the president's resignation. (07.11.2019)  

Organization of American States to audit Bolivia election

The Organization of American States is sending a team to launch a "binding" audit of Bolivia's presidential election. The opposition accuses officials of manipulating the count to ensure the reelection of Evo Morales. (31.10.2019)  

Bolivia scraps joint lithium project with German company

The Bolivian government has issued a decree overturning a massive joint lithium project with southern German firm ACISA. The project is considered vital for the German auto industry's plans to develop electric batteries. (04.11.2019)  

Bolivia: Opposition leader calls for new election amid unrest

President Evo Morales has accused the opposition of plotting bloodshed after his main rival called for a new election. Violent protests have gripped the South American country over accusations of election fraud. (04.11.2019)  

South America's protests fueled by 'extreme' social inequality

Ecuador and Chile have been the scenes of anti-government protests in recent weeks, many of which have ended in violence. Is a wave of social protest about to break over all of Latin America? (26.10.2019)  

Bolivia election: EU calls for runoff vote as Morales dubbed victor

The EU, Colombia, United States and others have urged Bolivia to hold a second election round amid protests and delays in reporting results. Official results have President Evo Morales winning the first round outright. (25.10.2019)  

Bolivia's electoral tribunal denies fraud amid protests

Clashes between opponents and supporters of Evo Morales have left three people dead and 300 injured. Electoral authorities have rejected opposition claims that the presidential election vote count was manipulated. (08.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolivian coca farmers stage mass chew-in to protest against eradication efforts  

Bolivia: Eye exams and visual aids for free  

Related content

Bolivien La Paz Zusammenstösse zwischen Anhängern und Gegnern von Präsident Morales

Bolivia protests: Student dies after violent clashes 07.11.2019

Unrest in Bolivia has been ongoing since President Morales' controversial reelection amid accusations of vote-rigging. The top opposition leader has arrived in the capital demanding the president's resignation.

Advertisement