Bolivia: Interim president bars Morales from new elections

Bolivia's interim president said on Thursday the country's former leader, Evo Morales, cannot run in any prospective elections.

Jeanine Anez, a Senate deputy leader who claimed the presidency earlier this week, told a news conference: "Evo Morales does not qualify to run for a fourth term."

Read more: Bolivia crisis: 5 things to know

She also criticized Mexico for allowing the former president to rally support in exile.

"We have to let the Mexican government know that cannot be happening,'' said Anez, who says she wants to bring calm to Bolivia but has been accused of unfairly seizing power by Morales supporters.

Anez is striving to restore stability to a deeply-divided nation that has been rocked by protests since an election in October, which was won by Morales but tainted by allegations of fraud.

Watch video 02:11 Share Tensions in Bolivia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3SyCK Bolivia: Tensions between political camps

Support for Morales

Despite the accusations of electoral irregularities, and Anez's call for calm, Morales still holds strong backing in his homeland.

Many protesters flooded the streets Thursday, brandishing the national flag and waving the multicolor "Wiphala'' flag that represents indigenous peoples, in support of Morales.

Meanwhile, protesters in the Bolivian city of Sacaba, were shouting: "Evo: Friend, the people are with you!''

Supporters of ex-President Evo Morales march in La Paz, Bolivia, with multicolored indigenous flags

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.