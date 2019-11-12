Bolivia: Interim President Anez calls for election 'soon'

Bolivia's new interim president, Jeanine Anez, stated on Wednesday she wants fresh elections and denied accusations of a coup from former leader Evo Morales.

Anez, who declared herself president on Tuesday after Morales fled to Mexico, tweeted Wednesday: "God bless you and allow us to be free and to hold transparent elections soon."

Morales reiterated his determination to return to the country he ruled for 14 years by saying he was willing to go back "as soon as possible," while his supporters clashed with police in protests against his self-appointed successor.

He continued by telling reporters in Mexico City: "If my people ask, we're ready to go back. We'll return sooner or later ... to pacify Bolivia."

The state of flux in the Latin American country stems from October elections, in which Morales claimed outright victory against his challenger Carlos Mesa, amid accusations of fraud.

This led to protests, from both sides of the political spectrum, that ultimately provoked his resignation last week. The nation's first indigenous president subsequently fled to Mexico, where he arrived with just one suitcase, according to Mexican Foreign Ministry official Maximiliano Reyes.

jsi/rc (Reuters, dpa, AP)

