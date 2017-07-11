Bolivia: Former President Jeanine Anez sought in 'coup' probe

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez said Friday that she and former Cabinet members faced arrest over an alleged coup. In a tweet, she said, "The political persecution has begun."

Prosecutors accused them of terrorism and sedition related to the ouster of long-time leader Evo Morales.

He and his MAS socialist party returned to power following elections last October.

Last year, Luis Arce, a former economy minister, won the presidential election in a landslide, enabling Morales to return home from exile.

"The MAS has decided to return to the styles of the dictatorship. A shame because Bolivia does not need dictators, it needs freedom and solutions," Anez tweeted.

Was it a coup? Morales led Bolivia for 13 years before fleeing the country in 2019 at the urging of police and the military

Morales angered many when he ran for an unprecedented fourth term, defying term limits.

Amid fierce protests, the military publicly called on him to step down.

Morales eventually resigned and fled first to Mexico and then Argentina.

"It was not a coup, it was constitutional succession due to electoral fraud," Anez wrote in another Twitter post earlier on Friday.

During Anez's 11-month caretaker administration, several members of Morales' previous government were also detained.

Her government lost in the 2020 elections, allowing Morales' Movement Toward Socialism Party to return to power under his chosen successor, Luis Arce.

Protests during the contentious 2020 Bolivian elections took place amid the coronavirus pandemic and spiraling economy

Who else is being sought?

In addition to Anez, Bolivian prosecutors are also seeking to arrest two former commanders accused by the current government of involvement in the alleged coup against Morales.

Warrants have also been issued for former police chief, Yuri Calderon and former Armed Forces commander Williams Kaliman over allegations of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.

Also under investigation is Luis Fernando Camacho, governor-elect of Santa Cruz province, who was also a key backer of the efforts to remove Morales.

mb/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)