Bolivia expels Mexican and Spanish diplomats

Bolivia on Monday said it was expelling the Mexican ambassador over an alleged attempt, with Spanish help, to aid members of the former government to leave their refuge in the Mexican Embassy and flee the country.

Two Spanish diplomats have also been declared persona non grata over the incident, which centers around nine officials from the government of deposed President Evo Morales, who stepped down last month.

The officials, who have been charged with sedition, terrorism and electoral fraud and banned from leaving the country, have been holed up in the Mexican embassy after being offered asylum there.

"The constitutional government that I preside over has decided to declare persona non grata the ambassador of Mexico in Bolivia, Maria Teresa Mercado, the charge d'affaires of Spain, Cristina Borreguero, and the (Spanish) consul, Alvaro Fernandez," said Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez,

Bolivia also said it had expelled six Spanish security officials it alleges to have taken part in the attempt. The six had left on Sunday, according to Associated Press.

Morales says he was the victim of a coup

Tit for tat

Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maximiliano Reyes said on Monday that the government had not made a decision to declare Bolivia's ambassador a "persona non grata" in response to the move by La Paz but would look to keep communications channels open.

Spain, which denies involvement in any bid to help the former Bolivian officials to escape, has, however, said it would expel three Bolivian diplomats in response to the "hostile gesture."

Both Spain and Mexico say the incident at the center of the Bolivian allegations occurred when Borreguero paid a visit to Mexico's ambassador on Friday. Spain's Foreign Ministry has said her presence at the embassy was a "courtesy visit" and nothing more.

Ongoing spat

Morales resigned last month after widespread protests triggered by disputed October elections. He was subsequently granted asylum in Mexico and is now in Argentina.

Bolivia has warned of a "very serious problem" for Mexico if its embassy does not hand over wanted officials from Morales' government, while Mexico has accused La Paz of "harassment and intimidation" because of the deployment of police and intelligence officers outside the building.

Mexico said last Thursday that it was asking the International Court of Justice to mediate the dispute.

