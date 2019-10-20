Bolivia: Evo Morales leads election, faces presidential runoff

Bolivian President Evo Morales has taken the lead in Sunday's vote, but appears to be facing a second-round runoff.



The three-term president was in the lead with 45.7% of the vote, compared to 37.8% for his main challenger, Carlos Mesa, according to preliminary results after 83% of ballots had been counted.

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round, or 40% of the vote with a 10-point lead over second place, the two leading candidates will face each other in a runoff on December 15.

South Korean-born evangelical pastor, Chi Hyun Chung, came in third place with 8.7% of the vote.

Since sweeping to power in 2006 with his Movement Toward Socialism party, Morales has used revenue from the Andean country's vast natural resources to fund welfare programs and public works projects, lifting millions out of poverty. But his popularity has waned in recent years amid corruption scandals and allegations of authoritarianism.

Mesa, a 66-year-old journalist and historian who was president from 2003-2005, campaigned on a platform of boosting environmental protection, strengthening democratic institutions and tackling corruption.

Term limits

Morales, a former coca farmer, leftist union leader and Bolivia's first indigenous leader, is Bolivia's longest-serving president. His decision to run for the office for a fourth time has sparked protests.

A limit of two consecutive presidential terms is stipulated in Bolivia's 2009 constitution, which was announced by Morales himself. In a 2016 referendum, voters rejected his attempt to scrap term limits. The country's top court — seen by critics as being stacked with Morales loyalists — then dismissed the result and ruled that Morales had the right to run again.

Some 7.3 million Bolivians were eligible to vote in Sunday's election. They also chose candidates for the country's 166-seat congress.

