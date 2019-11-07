 Bolivia: Evo Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit | News | DW | 10.11.2019

News

Bolivia: Evo Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

The Organization of American States has called for fresh elections in Bolivia after identifying grave irregularities. Morales has said he would go through with the recommendations.

Evo Morales in El Alto

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday called for fresh elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) found several irregularities in the October vote.

He said the vote would take place under a reformed electoral body. Critics have electoral authorities of handing an outright victory to Morales.

More to come...

Watch video 02:15

Morales accuses police of abetting coup d’etat

