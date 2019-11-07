Bolivia: Evo Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

The Organization of American States has called for fresh elections in Bolivia after identifying "manipulations" to election computer systems. The Bolivian president has vowed a fresh vote and a reformed electoral body.
Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday called for fresh elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) found grave irregularities in the October vote.
He said the vote would take place under a reformed electoral body. Critics have accused electoral authorities of handing an outright victory to Morales despite his failure to garner enough ballots to avoid a second round vote.
"I have decided to call for new national elections so that the Bolivian people can elect its new government in a democratic manner," he was quoted as saying.
Calls for Morales to step down
Bolivian Senator Oscar Ortiz of the Social Democratic Movement told local media that "those who committed fraud" should exclude themselves from the upcoming electoral race.
Ortiz called on Evo Morales to respect the results of a referendum to expand presidential terms and accept that he should not run.
The electoral body "isn't the only one responsible for the fraud," Ortis said.
Evo Morales has been the target of mass anti-government protests after his contested electoral victory in October
'Manipulations'
In its damning report published earlier Sunday, the OAS said it was statistically unlikely that Morales had captured a 10-percentage-point lead. Under Bolivian law, that hands an outright victory to candidate and prevents a second-round vote.
"The manipulations to the computer systems are of such magnitude that they must be deeply investigated by the Bolivian State to get to the bottom of an assign responsibility in this serious case," said the OAS report.
"The first round of elections held on October 20 must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again."
