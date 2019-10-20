 Bolivia election: President Evo Morales poised to win reelection | News | DW | 22.10.2019

News

Bolivia election: President Evo Morales poised to win reelection

President Evo Morales has closed in on winning a 10-point margin of victory over his rival Carlos Mesa, who has accused the government of fraud. A sudden halt in the release of returns had stoked confusion and protests.

Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, hold back a fellow supporter trying to kick supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Saenz)

Bolivia's election authority said Monday that President Evo Morales is close to avoiding a runoff vote after an early count showed him approaching a large enough margin of victory over his nearest opponent, Carlos Mesa.

With 95% of the votes counted, Reuters news agency reported that Morales has nearly cracked a 10-point lead over Mesa, which would be enough to avoid a runoff.

Election officials updated a preliminary vote count Monday evening after a nearly 24-hour pause sparked protests and calls from international observers and foreign governments for it to resume, to ensure transparency. The latest count shows Morales with just over 46% and Mesa at 37%, showing Morales extending his lead but still just shy of the 10 points needed to avoid the runoff.

Monday evening's numbers show Mesa's vote percentage as being lower than Sunday's count, which had him above 38%. Morales added one percentage point, up from 45%. 

Bolivian newspaper El Deber reported that Mesa has rejected the quick count results and accused the government of electoral fraud.

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round, or 40% of the vote with a 10-point lead over second place, the two leading candidates will face each other in a runoff on December 15.

Watch video 01:22

Tight race, as Bolivia's president seeks controversial fourth term

Protests in La Paz

Supporters of the opposing candidates clashed in the streets on Monday outside of the electoral court in the capital, La Paz. By nightfall, there were reports of police using tear gas to subdue the demonstrators. 

Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero blamed the opposition for causing unrest and said "they have to take care of the violence they're generating."

In Santa Cruz, an opposition stronghold, Mesa encouraged his supporters, saying "they can't take democracy away from us." 

Mesa told reporters Monday that the government was trying to "manipulate" the results and prevent a run off by stalling the vote count. 

In office for nearly 14 years, Morales is South America's longest-serving president. If his victory is confirmed, Morales' controversial fourth term as president comes after he overturned Bolivia's two-term limit.

In a 2016 referendum, Bolivian voters rejected Morales' proposal to scrap term limits. However in 2018, the country's Supreme Court — seen by critics as being stacked with Morales loyalists — then overturned the decision and ruled that Morales had the right to run again.

wmr/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

