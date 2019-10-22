Bolivia election: Morales on course for outright win

Bolivian President Evo Morales edged to the threshold he needs for an outright victory in his reelection bid Thursday after accusing his opponents of trying to stage a coup against him amid protests over the disputed vote count.

Morales posted a 10-point lead against main rival Carlos Mesa in the presidential election vote count, official data showed for the first time in the early hours of Thursday.

With just over 98% of the slower, binding count completed, Morales led Mesa 46.76% to 36.76%. That gap would mean he would avoid a risky second round run-off.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, warned of fraud and international vote monitors expressed concern at an earlier unexplained daylong gap in reporting results.

Suspicions of electoral fraud rose when officials abruptly stopped releasing results from the quick count of votes hours after the polls closed Sunday with Morales topping the eight other candidates, but also falling several percentage points short of the threshold needed to avoid the first runoff in his nearly 14 years in power.

Yet, the president claimed an outright victory late Sunday, telling supporters that the votes still to be counted — largely from rural areas where he is most popular — would be enough to give him an outright victory.

Region's longest-ruling leader

Morales is Bolivia's first indigenous president and the region's longest-ruling leader. If declared winner, this will be Morales' fourth term as president. Bolivia's constitution limits presidents to serving two terms, a move upheld by a 2016 referendum. But the nation's Constitutional Court — seen by critics as being stacked with the president's loyalists — overturned the decision and ruled that it would violate Morales' human rights to deny his candidacy.

sri/rt (AP, Reuters)

