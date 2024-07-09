Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft returns without crew

TechnologyUnited States of AmericaBoeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft returns without crewTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyUnited States of AmericaMonika Jones09/07/2024September 7, 2024After a series of glitches, Boeing's Starliner space capsule has returned to Earth without the two NASA astronauts it was supposed to shuttle back from the International Space Station (ISS). DW spoke with Keith Cowing, editor of NASAwatch.com.https://p.dw.com/p/4kO0jAdvertisement