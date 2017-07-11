Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration calls for emergency checks

Boeing 777 planes with a certain type of engine will have to undergo "immediate, stepped-up inspections," the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an emergency airworthiness directive issued on Sunday.

The FAA issued the emergency directivein the wake of an airline incident on Saturday.

Debris from a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 passenger plane fell onto a suburb of the US city of Denver after its right engine experienced failure shortly after takeoff.

The FAA emergency airworthiness directive

The directive applies to Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines.

It "will likely mean that some airplanes will be removed from service," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

The initial review of Saturday's engine failure shows "inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson added.

Airlines ground Boeing 777

United Airlines said late Sunday it will immediately halt all flights by its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airplanes, following the directive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.