Boeing US factory workers vote to strike

US factory workers of the embattled planemaker voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike.

Boeing workers in the northwestern United States on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to strike after unions rejected new conditions including a 25% pay increase over four years.

The crisis-hit aviation manufacturing giant had characterized the new contracts as a good offer given the company's current financial situation.

But 94.6% of hourly workers rejected the offer before 96% voted to strike from Thursday night.

"Our members spoke loud and clear tonight," said Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751. "We strike at midnight."

More to follow ...

mf/kb (AFP, AP)