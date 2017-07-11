Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle US criminal probe over 737 MAX crashes

Boeing has been ordered to pay $2.5 billion (€2.04 billion) in fines to settle charges that the company defrauded regulators over its 737 MAX model, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 model was involved in two major crashes that killed more than 340 people in total: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge...

kbd/rs (Reuters, AFP)