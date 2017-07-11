Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle US criminal probe over 737 MAX crashes

The plane model was involved in two major crashes that killed hundreds of people in less than one year. The plane was grounded worldwide for months as updates were made on the model.
Boeing has been ordered to pay $2.5 billion (€2.04 billion) in fines to settle charges that the company defrauded regulators over its 737 MAX model, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 model was involved in two major crashes that killed more than 340 people in total: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019.
