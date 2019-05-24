Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families

The US planemaker said Wednesday that it was planning to distribute $100 million (€88.6 million) to support families of the 346 people killed in the two 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The company, however, will not hand over the money directly to the families. Instead, the money will be paid to local governments and non-profit organizations that can help families and communities with education and jobs.

"The families and loved ones of those onboard have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chief executive.

Robert Clifford, who represents relatives of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, said the amount was "a very small number" given "the totality of these losses."

"I wouldn't even say it's a good start," he said.

Grounded plane

Regulators worldwide grounded Boeing's 737 MAX planes in the wake of the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which left 157 people dead. That accident followed a similar Lion Air jet crash in Indonesia last October that killed all 189 people on board.

A problem with the model's anti-stall system is believed to be partly to blame for the disasters.

Boeing is facing dozens of lawsuits from victims' families. Some have refused to agree to a separate settlement with the company.

New problems for Boeing

Last week, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified a new, as yet unresolved, problem with the MAX aircraft.

Boeing was hoping the troubled jet would be back in use by the end of June following encouraging signs from authorities, but the discovery of a new glitch means that a new certification is unlikely before the end of July.

"On the most recent issue, the FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate," the FAA said in the statement.

"The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," it added.

Boeing said it agreed with authorities and would continue to seek a solution.

"Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service," the company said.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Lucky in Durango Aeromexico flight 2431 was departing from Durango, Mexico on July 31, 2018 when it crashed. The plane, a Brazilian Embraer 190 was carrying more than 100 people. While there were injuries, everyone survived the crash.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Miracle on the Hudson When a flock of birds knocked out both engines of a US Airways jet on January 15, 2009, Captain Sully Sullenberger managed to put the plane down in the ice-cold waters of the Hudson River off Manhattan Island in New York. Everyone was saved and his heroism was celebrated in the movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, starring Tom Hanks.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Toronto Miracle On August 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 with 297 passengers and 12 crew members crashed as it was landing at Toronto's Pearson International Aiport in Canada during a heavy rainstorm. Twelve people sustained serious injuries. Even though two slides failed, the crew managed to evacuate everyone from the airport.

Plane crashes where everyone survived A good day in Denver On December 20, 2008, a Contiental Airlines Boeing 737 was attempting to take off from Denver International Airport. Crosswinds that gusted higher than expected, caused the plane to veer off the runway and crash into a ravine. Luckily, everyone walked away.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Pan Am Flight 6 ditches in the Pacific The Boeing 377 Stratocruiser flying between Honolulu and San Francisco on October 16, 1956 had to make an emergency water landing when two of its engines failed. There were 24 passengers and 7 crew. The captain successfully landed the airplane in the water and everyone survived. Author: Andy Valvur



