Boeing to halt 737 production following fatal crashes

Boeing Co will halt 737 MAX commercial production in January after two fatal crashes within five months forced the grounding of the bestselling aircraft. The company announced that no employees will be laid off.
Boeing will halt production of the 737 MAX aircraft in January following two fatal crashes within five months, the company announced on Monday.
"Throughout the grounding of the 737 MAX, Boeing has continued to build new airplanes and there are now approximately 400 airplanes in storage," the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.
"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month."
The 737 MAX is manufactured at a plant in near Seattle in the US that employs 12,000 people. Boeing has guaranteed that no employees will lose their job though some will be relocated or given new work.
Read more: Should private jets be banned to spare the climate?
Grounding: $9 billion losses
Hundreds of aircrafts were grounded earlier in 2019 after deadly accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months during 2018 and 2019. Boeing is currently struggling to get approval from regulators to put the aircraft back in the air.
Boeing's board hopes to regain some of the major losses that the ongoing aircraft issues have incurred. The company has lost over $9 billion (€8.1 billion) through repayments and loss in sales since the grounding.
Boeing continued to manufacture 42 new 737 MAX airplanes every month until now, despite the grounding regulations meaning that sales were impossible.
The decision comes less than a week after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they would not approve the plane's return to service until 2020.
"We have a number of milestones yet to complete," Steve Dickson, administrator of the FAA, told the US House transportation committee earlier in December.
The halt in production is the first of its kind in 20 years for Boeing.
ed/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US aerospace company recorded a loss of $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Boeing's 737 MAX model is still grounded after its involvement in two deadly crashes. (24.07.2019)
A malfunctioning sensor and poorly trained pilots were contributing factors to the crash of a Boeing 737 Max, Indonesian regulators have concluded. Their final report called for urgent measures to avoid a repeat. (25.10.2019)
Boeing has pledged $100 million to help families affected by the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX passenger planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The funds, however, will not go directly to the families. (03.07.2019)
US aircraft giant Boeing has warned that it faces spiraling costs and plummeting revenue after the global grounding of its 737 Max passenger jets. The airline is keen to return the aircraft to service in the autumn. (19.07.2019)
The German and French defense ministers have appeared at an air show in Berlin to present a new European drone and fighter plane project. Previous joint ventures have ended as fiascoes. (26.04.2018)