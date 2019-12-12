 Boeing to halt 737 production following fatal crashes | News | DW | 16.12.2019

News

Boeing to halt 737 production following fatal crashes

Boeing Co will halt 737 MAX commercial production in January after two fatal crashes within five months forced the grounding of the bestselling aircraft. The company announced that no employees will be laid off.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts (Getty Images/D. Ryder)

Boeing will halt production of the 737 MAX aircraft in January following two fatal crashes within five months, the company announced on Monday.

The aircraft manufacturer confirmed that no employees will lose jobs.

"Throughout the grounding of the 737 MAX, Boeing has continued to build new airplanes and there are now approximately 400 airplanes in storage," the company said in their statement.

Read more: Should private jets be banned to spare the climate?

"As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month," the US company's statement continued.

Hundreds of aircrafts were grounded earlier in 2019 after deadly accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months during 2018 and 2019. Boeing is currently struggling to get approval from regulators to put the aircraft back in the air.

Watch video 01:44

Former Boeing manager reveals 'chaos'

Grounding: $9 billion losses

Boeing's board hopes to regain some of the major losses that the ongoing aircraft issues have incurred. The company hast lost over $9 billion (€8.1 billion) through repayments and loss in sales since the grounding.

The 737 MAX is manufactured at a plant in near Seattle in the US that employs 12,000 people, but Boeing has guaranteed that no employees will lose their job though some will be relocated or given new work.

Boeing continued to manufacture 42 new 737 MAX airplanes every month until now, despite the grounding regulations meaning that sales were impossible.

The decision comes less than a week after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said they would not approve the plane's return to service until 2020.

"We have a number of milestones yet to complete," Steve Dickson, administrator of the FAA, told the US House transportation committee earlier in December.

The halt in production is the first of its kind in 20 years for Boeing. 

Watch video 01:46

Boeing addresses families of victims

ed/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

