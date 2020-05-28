 Boeing to cut 12,000 jobs in the US, resume production of controversial 737 MAX jet | News | DW | 28.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Boeing to cut 12,000 jobs in the US, resume production of controversial 737 MAX jet

Boeing plans to let go of 10% of its total workforce. The company expects to start deliveries of its 737 jetliner by October.

USA | Boeing 737 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Thompson)

The Boeing Company announced on Wednesday that it was slashing around 12,000 jobs in the US. The US airplane maker is reeling from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed down airplane demand.

Boeing said that 6,770 employees would be let go this week, while 5,520 employees will leave voluntarily after receiving payout offers. Boeing's chief executive, Dave Calhoun, said that the company would provide severance pay, health coverage and career transition services to the 6,770 employees who were laid off against their will.

The US company plans to shed 10% of its workforce of 160,000 employees. A company spokesperson said that Wednesday's announcement was the largest job cut, but "several thousand" jobs would be cut over the next few months.

Boeing said that a reduction in its commercial jets and services would impact the number of jobs in the company over the next few years, without specifying a timeline. However, the company's defense unit would continue to hire to fill critical skill positions.

Read more: How Ethiopia Airlines' Boeing 737 Max crash triggered an aviation crisis

Watch video 02:45

The gaping hole left by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302

Amid crisis, production of Boeing 737 Max resumes

The same day, Boeing announced that it was resuming production of its 737 MAX jetliner in the state of Washington. The company plans to ramp up production of the jetliner this year.

The airplane maker plans to start deliveries of the plane by October, although regulatory approval for the model isn't expected before August. "We've been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger,” said Walt Odisho, vice president and general manager of the 737 program.

Production of the 737 MAX jetliner was temporarily halted last year after two fatal crashes. In March 2019, aviation authorities across the world grounded their Boeing 737 passenger jets after the company admitted to technical glitches in the jetliner. The scandal led to costs worth $19 billion for Boeing, pushing the company into the red.

Read more: Boeing, battered even before coronavirus, restarts in survival mode

am/aw (AP, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302: 'The pain is unbearable'

One year ago, a 737 MAX of Ethiopian Airlines crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa. All 157 people on board died. Now, relatives are demanding that the plane's manufacturer, Boeing, finally take responsibility. (09.03.2020)  

Boeing finds new flaw on grounded 737 MAX jet

The airspace giant Boeing has detected a new software issue while testing the 737 MAX airliner, as the company struggles to lift the ban on the grounded jet. The plane was taken out of service over deadly crashes. (06.02.2020)  

Related content

USA | Coronavirus: Krankenhaus in New York

Coronavirus latest: US death toll reaches 100,000 28.05.2020

The US leads the globe with over 100,000 COVID-19 fatalities and around 1.7 million coronavirus infections. US presidential hopeful Joe Biden said the milestone "could have been avoided." Follow DW for the latest.

Start der Studie Corona-Monitoring lokal

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel says Germany has 'gained better control' over virus 27.05.2020

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that although Germany is still at the beginning of the pandemic, the country has been able to get a better grip on the outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Schengen Ortschild Symbolbild Schengener Abkommen

Coronavirus latest: WHO reports most cases in a day 20.05.2020

The WHO highlighted the growing share of cases in less wealthy countries as cause for concern. Meanwhile, Jean-Claude Juncker criticized Berlin's handling of the Luxembourg border closure. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement