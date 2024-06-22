Boeing Starliner return to Earth delayed again, no date set

NASA and Boeing have decided to indefinitely delay the return of the Starliner spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) to the Earth, NASA said in a statement on Friday.

The two-astronaut mission, known as Crew Flight Test (CFT), was set to return to Earth on June 26. It had been originally set to last about eight days but was later extended.

"We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The mission managers are assessing future return options following the station’s two planned spacewalks on Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, July 2.

Delay in Starliner's return raises concerns

This is the first time the spacecraft was launched with a crew. The launch with a crew of US astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, was a final step to obtain routine flight certification from NASA.

Before the crewed test, the spacecraft has been sent to space twice since 2019.

However, the crewed test has seen five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters, and five leaks of helium gas among other problems, raising questions about the definite return date of Starliner's astronauts to home.

Once Starliner gets approval for routine flights, it will become the second US spacecraft capable of carrying astronauts to and from the ISS. Currently, SpaceX's Crew Dragon is NASA's only space capsule that conducts regular rides with crew to the ISS.

This article was written in part with material from Reuters news agency.