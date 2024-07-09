Boeing spacecraft returns from ISS without astronauts

TechnologyUnited States of AmericaBoeing spacecraft returns from ISS without astronautsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyUnited States of AmericaNita Blake-Persen09/07/2024September 7, 2024Boeing's Starliner has landed safely in the US. The reusable space capsule returned to Earth three months behind schedule and without its crew after its maiden voyage to the International Space Station was marred by a series of glitches.https://p.dw.com/p/4kOAaAdvertisement