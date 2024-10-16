Boeing says it may raise $25 billion as Seattle strike bites

The US aviation giant has been beset with problems in recent years, and a factory worker strike in Seattle had added short term cashflow issues. It's tried to reassure the markets it still has breathing room if needed.

Boeing indicated on Tuesday that it could raise up to $25 billion (€23 billion) including by issuing and selling new shares to aid its ailing balance sheet after years of heavy losses, while factory workers of the US planemaker continue to strike, demanding a better salary.

Boeing said in back-to-back regulatory filings that it could raise the funds over the next three years and enter into a fresh agreement with lenders.

Years in the making

The planemaker hasn't made an annual profit since 2018, losing more than $25 billion in total over the years that have followed.

Boeing's reputation has been severely hit over that period which has seen two 737 Max jets crashing, killing 346 people.

Finances for the planemaker are currently under even more strain as a strike by workers who build most of its airline jets goes into its second month. The industrial action has deepened Boeing's cashflow issues, slowing production and delivery.

Factory workers held a large rally in Seattle on Tuesday to demand better wages, adding pressure on new CEO Kelly Ortberg to end the dispute.

Hundreds of workers were in the main hall at union headquarters chanting "Pension! Pension! Pension!" and "One day longer, one day stronger!"

Boeing is cutting around 10% of its workforce — or 17,000 people — "over the coming months," and postponing the launch of its first 777X jetliner. But factory workers in Seattle remained undeterred on Tuesday, as they continued to fight for higher wages and improved pensions.

Improved pensions was on the agenda of Boeing machinists, labor allies and elected officials in Seattle at their union hall Image: Manuel Valdes/AP/picture alliance

Around 33,000 West Coast workers, most in Washington state, have been on strike since September 13, calling for a 40% salary increase spread over four years.

The strike has halted production of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX and its 767 and 777 twin-aisle aircraft. The company is typically paid on delivery with its orders from airlines, hence the additional short-term cashflow strain.

Boeing made an offer to raise hourly wages for striking workers by 30% but union negotiators rejected it, saying it "did not go far enough" to address concerns, and that the planemaker "has missed the mark with this proposal."

Now entering its second month, the strike has no end in sight and has only added to the company's litany of problems.

As a result of the action, Boeing has said it is pushing back first delivery of the 777X to 2026 from 2025. The plane was originally supposed to enter service in January 2020.

Union leaders attended a rally in Seattle as the strike entered its second month Image: Manuel Valdes/AP/picture alliance

Share price boosted

But the company's stated contingency plans did improve investor sentiment slightly on Tuesday, as shares of The Boeing Co roseby 2% in afternoon trading.

Boeing's securities filings indicated that it has the ability to raise funds by offering stocks or debt over the next three years if needed, but also did not commit it to doing anything.

The planemaker said that it entered into a $10 billion supplemental credit agreement with several leading banks to provide short-term liquidity.

American credit assessment agency Fitch Ratings said the announcements increase Boeing's financial flexibility and ease short-term liquidity fears. Management's ability to tap capital sources other than debt "will help alleviate downgrade risks" by improving the likelihood of paying off debt that matures in 2025 and 2026, Fitch said.

The news comes as a welcome boost after credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said last week it was considering cutting Boeing's credit rating.

