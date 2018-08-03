Boeing launches Starliner on test flight, but astronaut capsule fails to reach correct orbit

US aerospace giant Boeing on Friday launched its new Starliner capsule into space on a planned eight-day journey to the International Space Station (ISS) and back, with just one non-human crew member on board for the test flight: a dummy called Rosie.

The test mission is a dry run for next year's planned inaugural launch with astronauts, and is part of NASA's plans to end dependence on Russia's Soyuz rocket to transport astronauts and supplies to the ISS.

The Starliner took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, attached to an Atlas V rocket, at 6:36 a.m. local time (1136 UTC). Apart from Rosie, who is fitted with sensors to make sure the trip is safe for humans, the spacecraft is carrying Christmas treats and presents for the six astronauts currently at the ISS.

Half an hour into the flight, however, Boeing reported that the capsule's insertion into orbit was not as planned. Officials said flight controllers were weighing up various options, but that the spacecraft was in a stable orbit for now.

NASA later said that the initial setback would prevent Starliner's planned arrival at the ISS on Saturday.

Read more: From Apollo 11 to the new space race

Competition for Boeing

Another commercial provider, SpaceX, carried out a similar test flight last month. Its Dragon capsule still has to pass a launch abort test before it will be cleared to take two NASA astronauts to the space station, possibly by spring.

NASA has relied on Russian Soyuz rockets since it shuttered its own Space Shuttle program in 2011 after 30 years.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Thursday he was "very comfortable" with Boeing, despite questions about the company's safety procedures following two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jets.

If the Starliner test mission is successful, the capsule could transport astronauts to the ISS by summer.

Watch video 03:04 Share Starliner Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3V7pD Starliner set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center

tj/cw (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.