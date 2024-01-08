Boeing jets remain grounded amid search for missing part

Alaska and United Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as their Max 9 planes remained grounded for another day. US authorities, meanwhile, are yet to locate the missing panel which blew off the flight mid air.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have canceled at least 350 flights as all of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners remained grounded on Sunday, amid an investigation into the inflight blowout.

What's the latest?

The airlines are currently waiting to be told how to inspect their planes to prevent another incident.

Alaska Airlines said it had canceled 170 flights — more than one-fifth of its schedule — by mid-afternoon on the West Coast.

"These aircraft have now also been pulled from service until details about possible additional maintenance work are confirmed with the FAA," the airline said in a statement. "We are in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required."

United Airlines said it had canceled at least 180 flights for Sunday. It had salvaged others by using other planes not affected by the grounding.

"We've begun steps such as removing the inner panel to access the emergency door, and begun preliminary inspections while awaiting final instructions," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US authorities are searching for the missing panel which blew out of an Alaska flight 1282, mid air, depressurizing the aircraft at 16,000 feet (about 4.9 kilometers) in the sky.

Midair blowout prompts airline to ground 737 Max-9s To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What happened during the incident?

A panel used to plug a portion reserved for an exit door on an Alaska Airlines' Max 9 jet blew out on Friday shortly after the flight took off from Portland, Oregon.

The plane, with the 171 passengers and six crew members on board made an emergency landing back to the Portland International AIrport with no serious injuries. Boeing plans to hold a company-wide webcast on safety on Tuesday to address its response.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday grounded all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by US airlines or foreign airlines flown into the country.

Boeing 737 Max incident could have been 'much more tragic' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This order affects about 171 planes worldwide. Of this, 144 planes operate within the US, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. Apart from Alaska Airlines and United Airlines — the only two US carriers using the jetliner, Turkish Airlines, Panama's Copa Airlines and Aeromexico said they were grounding affected jets.

Alaska Airlines briefly returned 18 of its 65 Boeing jetliners to service, less than 24 hours after the blow out, but soon received a notice from the FAA saying the planes needed additional work.

United said it was waiting for Boeing to release a bulletin, which is a multi-receiver message on how to inspect the 737 Max 9 planes. Such a bulletin generally takes a few days to ready.

AP news agency reported that Boeing is working on a bulletin but had not yet submitted it to the FAA, citing a person familiar with the situation. Reuters news agency, also citing an unnamed source, reported that Boeing and the FAA were yet to agree on the criteria for the checks.

Boeing did not comment on the proceedings.

US authorities hunt for missing panel as Boeing faces new PR crisis

Safety checks on the jetliner were delayed as US authorities searched for the missing panel which blew off the plane.

As per authorities, the panel is likely to have landed somewhere in the western suburbs of Portland.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has asked locals in the region for help finding the piece.

This is only the latest in a series of safety issues on Boeing aircrafts in the last several years.

The twin-engine, single-aisle MAX 9 is the newest version of most-flown commercial series of aircraft in the world, Boeing 737s. Two MAX 8 aircrafts crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and prompting a worldwide grounding of all MAX 8 and MAX 9 planes that lasted nearly two years.

mk/wd(AP, Reuters)