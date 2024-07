At the Farnborough Air Show 2024, US planemaker Boeing has taken a subdued approach, focusing on orders rather than flashy displays amidst ongoing challenges.

The Farnborough Air Show 2024 showcases the latest in aviation technology and major industry moves. Boeing has taken a subdued approach, focusing on orders rather than flashy displays amidst ongoing challenges. Meanwhile, Embraer is capitalizing on the opportunity, promoting its fuel-efficient E2 jets and exploring future expansions.