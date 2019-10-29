 Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down to ′restore confidence′ | News | DW | 23.12.2019

News

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down to 'restore confidence'

Boeing replaced its chief executive in a bid to restore its reputation after two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX. Dennis Muilenburg quit on Monday, after the board "decided that a change in leadership was necessary."

Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg stepped down Monday to make room for its new chairman David Calhoun, saying the company needed to "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders" amid the protracted 737 MAX crisis.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," the company said.

Calhoun will take over effective January 13, Boeing said.

mvb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

