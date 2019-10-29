Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down to 'restore confidence'

Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg stepped down on Monday, making way for the company's chairman David Calhoun to take his place, saying the company needed to "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders" amid the protracted 737 MAX crisis.

Boeing's decision comes after a year of of intense scrutiny and setbacks after two fatal crashes of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner within five months, which remains grounded as a result.

"The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," the company said.

Read more: Boeing's woes unlikely to open gap in market for rivals

Suspension of jetliner

Boeing announced earlier December that it temporarily shut show Max production because of the crisis and said it would suspend production of its Max from January 2020. The company is the world's biggest plane-maker.

The twin crashes proved to be the biggest setback in Muilenburg's 34-year-long career at Boeing, where he began as an in intern in 1985 and became CEO in 2015. Muilenburg was stripped of his chairman title in October.

Calhoun will take over effective January 13, Boeing said

Boeing's shares have declined more than 20% since March.

Hundreds of aircraft were grounded earlier in 2019 after fatal accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people during 2018 and 2019 as a result of a series of failures.

Investigators found faults with the plane's design in both of the crashes and as a result the entire 737 Max fleet was grounded.

The crashes were related to a piece of anti-stall software that Boeing had installed on the planes but did not properly disclose the software to customers and pilots to reduce necessary costs and time needed for re-training, as it tried to compete with its European rival Airbus.

Boeing has lost $9 billion (€8.1 billion) through repayments and loss in sales since the grounding.

So far Boeing has said it won't fire employees who make the 737, but that smaller companies in the supply chain may be forced to lay off workers.

The Seattle-based company and its European rival Airbus dominate the commercial plane building industry, accounting for 90% of the world's passenger planes in the last five years.

mvb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.