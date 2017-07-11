 Boeing 737 MAX returns to US skies for first time in almost two years | News | DW | 29.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Boeing 737 MAX returns to US skies for first time in almost two years

The American Airlines flight was the first commercial flight in the US since the Max was grounded in March 2019. Two plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia meant authorities barred the plane from taking to the skies.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max

An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off on a test flight from Dallas, Texas, earlier this month

A Boeing 737 Max bound for New York took off from Miami International Airport on Tuesday with some 100 passengers on board for the aircraft's first US commercial flight since faulty sensor readings led to two crashes in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

"This aircraft is ready to go," American Airlines President Robert Isom said at a press conference ahead of the flight.

Nevertheless, the airline gave passengers the chance to switch flights if they felt uncomfortable traveling with the Max.

Watch video 02:45

The gaping hole left by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302

Grounded worldwide

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that US planemaker Boeing made to automated flight-control software.

In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off, killing all 189 people on board. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 ran into trouble on its way to Nairobi, and all 157 passengers perished. Investigations into both crashes pointed to issues with Boeing's new anti-stalling MCAS system. In both instances, the faulty software was responsible for forcing the nose of the airplane down repeatedly based on incorrect sensor readings, with pilots unable to regain control. The Max was grounded just days after the second crash as a result.

The first passenger flight with a revamped Max occurred earlier this month in Brazil, with Gol airlines operating more than 540 flights and Aeromexico more than 80 since the restart, according to aviation tracking utility Flightradar24.

Watch video 42:36

Boeing - Deadly Assumptions

jsi/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Boeing 737-8 Max engine issue forces emergency landing

Air Canada pilots reported the problem while test-flying Boeing's troubled jet. It's the latest setback for the model, which had been banned following two deadly crashes.  

Boeing to cut 12,000 jobs in the US, resume production of controversial 737 MAX jet

Boeing plans to let go of 10% of its total workforce. The company expects to start deliveries of its 737 MAX jetliner by October.  

Boeing to halt production of 747 jumbo jet after 50-year run

The US aerospace company will end production of the history-making aircraft, once the world’s largest passenger jet, by 2022. The news comes as the aviation industry grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.  

Advertisement