  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Bangladesh election
CatastropheUnited States of America

Boeing 737 Max incident could have been 'much more tragic'

Matthew Mannion
January 7, 2024

A fuselage panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight but fortunately, US air safety officials said, it had only just taken off and passengers were all still seated and wearing seatbelts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4awU5
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from North America

More on Catastrophe from North America

An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
A view of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires

Canada wildfires cover US northeast in smog

Officials in many cities are urging residents to stay indoors as pollution levels turn hazardous.
CatastropheJune 7, 202301:37 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
Residents of Faenza are seen collecting household items and appliances rendered unusable by floodwater and piling them up along a street of the town.

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

Still shaken, residents of the town of Faenza have begun clearing mud and debris from their streets and their homes.
CatastropheMay 20, 202303:02 min
Syrien I Erdbebenopfer in Idlib

Turkey-Syria quakes: Death toll passes 50,000

Humanitarian needs are intensifying, with thousands seeking shelter, food, and aid to cope with winter.
CatastropheFebruary 25, 202302:02 min
Show more