Boeing 737 Max incident could have been 'much more tragic'

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaBoeing 737 Max incident could have been 'much more tragic'Matthew Mannion01/07/2024January 7, 2024A fuselage panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight but fortunately, US air safety officials said, it had only just taken off and passengers were all still seated and wearing seatbelts.