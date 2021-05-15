 Body painting is in fashion - does it appeal to you? | Lifestyle | DW | 15.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Body painting is in fashion - does it appeal to you?

People have been applying colorful paint to their bodies since the beginning of time to enhance beauty or as war paint. These days body painting is enjoying a popularity surge. What are your thoughts on body painting?

Körperbemalung in Bangladesch

The use of body paint to highlight, enhance or symbolize something has a history that dates back thousands of years. For example, mehndi, a ceremonial art form using henna, has been practiced on the Indian Subcontinent for centuries. Today, henna hand tattoos are popular. The dye is not permanent and will fade after a few hours or days.

Body painting can be done a number of ways. Are there any you’ve tried or would like to try? We’d like to hear about it!  And as a thank you, one participant will receive a backpack full of items produced exclusively for DW.

This is the kind of body painting I’d like to try / have tried:

The deadline is 21 May 2021, 12 noon UTC. Our decisions are final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Singer Dua Lipa during her acceptance speech for the Best Album Brit Award, with a very colorful background.

Brit Awards 2021: Women take top accolades

At this year's Brit Awards, women musicians dominated the top prizes. Alongside Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Billie Eilish, there were also a few surprises.  

A family on a beach under a parasol looking out at the sea, Spain

Will a summer vacation still be possible despite the pandemic?

Strict travel restrictions still apply in Germany, and the traditional spring vacations have largely cancelled. The chances for the summer are much better.  