Body of UK tech tycoon Lynch recovered from sunken yacht

CatastropheItalyBody of UK tech tycoon Lynch recovered from sunken yachtBen Dorman | Gasia Ohanes08/22/2024August 22, 2024Divers have recovered the bodies of five people from the wreck of a luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. One of the victims was British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. Divers are still searching for his 18-year-old daughter, who is presumed dead.