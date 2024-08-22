  1. Skip to content
Body of UK tech tycoon Lynch recovered from sunken yacht

Ben Dorman | Gasia Ohanes
August 22, 2024

Divers have recovered the bodies of five people from the wreck of a luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. One of the victims was British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. Divers are still searching for his 18-year-old daughter, who is presumed dead.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jnh2
