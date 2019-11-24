 Bodies found in British truck return to Vietnam | News | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bodies found in British truck return to Vietnam

Vietnam and the UK are working to repatriate the 39 bodies of Vietnamese victims who were found dead in the back of a lorry in October. The remains of 16 victims have arrived in the country to grieving relatives.

Vietnam's Noi Bai international airport staff carrying caskets

The remains of sixteen of the 39 victims found in a container truck outside of London last month arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement. 

The bodies of the victims were returned to grieving relatives in Vietnam's rural Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces. British and Vietnamese authorities continue to collaborate on the return of the remaining bodies.

The repatriation comes a monthafter they were discovered.

'I'm dying because I can't breathe'

The bodies of the eight women and 31 men were found on October 23 on an industrial estate in the town of Grays in the English county of Essex. The container in which they were held had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

"After waiting for so many days, my son has finally arrived," Nguyen Dinh Gia, father of victim Nguyen Dinh Luong,
told Reuters.

State media showed cloth-wrapped coffins arriving at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport and placed into the back of waiting ambulances. 

"Our district arranged and sent eight ambulances to Hanoi airport on Tuesday evening in order to carry eight bodies back home and hand them over them to their families," said Bui Huy Cuong, deputy chairman of Can Loc District in Ha Tinh province, where ten of the victims were from.

Pham Van Thin, the father of 26-year-old victim Pham Thi Tra My, said local authorities would not allow the family to go to the airport to escort his daughter's coffin back.

"They may be afraid our weeping will interrupt their work," he said. His daughter's text message to her mother had said: "I'm sorry mom ... I'm dying because I can't breathe." The family alerted authorities that the victims could be Vietnamese nationals, after police initially believed all 39 victims to be Chinese. 

Read more: Berlin's Asian food hub implicated in human trafficking network

Repatriation costs 

In addition to a long delay in returning the bodies to Vietnam, the families of the victims have the added grief of paying for repatriation costs. 

The Vietnamese government offered to pay the costs upfront but gave relatives 30 days to pay the money back interest-free. 

The relatives were given two choices, pay approximately 1,800 dollars (€1,635) to receive their loved ones cremated as ashes or approximately 2,800 (€2,544) dollars for the body to be sent to Hanoi airport.

Most of the families in the impoverished region of central Vietnam have gone heavily into debt to pay human traffickers in the hope that their children can reach Britain and find better-paid jobs. 

Vietnamese nationals who have illegally entered Britain are often employed in nail bars or on illegal cannabis farms.

Hundreds of Vietnamese are trafficked to Britain each year, according to the charity Ecpat.

Watch video 01:40

UK truck deaths lead to tormented wait in Vietnam

mvb/stb (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

UK truck deaths: Vietnamese police take forensic samples from potential relatives

Vietnamese police have taken hair and blood samples from potential relatives of the victims found in the back of a lorry near London last week. Catholic churches held candle-lit prayers in northern Vietnam. (27.10.2019)  

Extent of abused Vietnamese children trafficked to Europe 'shocking'

A new report says that children from Vietnam trafficked to the UK are often exploited by human smugglers and forced to work in nail salons and as prostitutes. Europe is ill-equipped to identify and handle the victims. (11.03.2019)  

UK: Suspect charged over migrant truck deaths

British prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam in a refrigeration truck. The case has highlighted the dangers of illegal migration to Britain. (24.11.2019)  

Berlin's Asian food hub implicated in human trafficking network

German police have identified a popular Asian food market in Berlin as an important way station in a global human trafficking network, Berlin media report. Many of the trafficking victims are minors. (23.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Audios and videos on the topic

UK truck deaths lead to tormented wait in Vietnam  

Related content

Großbritannien | 39 Leichen in LKW Container gefunden

UK: Suspect charged over migrant truck deaths 24.11.2019

British prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam in a refrigeration truck. The case has highlighted the dangers of illegal migration to Britain.

UK truck deaths lead to tormented wait in Vietnam 28.10.2019

In the UK, the driver of a truck in which 39 people were found dead has appeared in court charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Many of the victims are thought to be from Vietnam, where the case is causing immeasurable anguish.

Griechenland Migranten aus Kühllaster befreit

Greek police find 41 migrants alive in refrigerated truck 04.11.2019

Police in Greece have found a group of mostly Afghan men in a refrigerated truck. The driver, a Georgian national, has been arrested.

Advertisement