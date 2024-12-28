  1. Skip to content
Bodega, bar, corner store: Germany's second home

December 28, 2024

Germany’s pubs, kiosks and corner stores aren't just a place to pick up a late-night beer. They're a social hub that helps create a sense of community.

https://p.dw.com/p/4odog

In Germany, people from all walks of life often stop by local pubs, convenience stores, kiosks, and corner shops as part of their daily routine. These places are becoming increasingly vital for personal interaction in a society where many feel isolated and lonely. How can these social hubs help bridge divides and foster a sense of community? What challenges do they face? Jana Oertel and Bettina Stehkämper explored Berlin’s vibrant convenience store culture and visited traditional kiosks typical of the Ruhr region — establishments that serve as much more than places to shop and take care of errand. Their journey also took them to the eastern German town of Wechmar, where a group of volunteers saved a local pub from closure. Now, it serves as a community hub, bringing people together for special monthly pub evenings — a testament to the role such spaces can play in strengthening social bonds.

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter