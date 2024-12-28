Bodega, bar, corner store: Germany's second home

In Germany, people from all walks of life often stop by local pubs, convenience stores, kiosks, and corner shops as part of their daily routine. These places are becoming increasingly vital for personal interaction in a society where many feel isolated and lonely. How can these social hubs help bridge divides and foster a sense of community? What challenges do they face? Jana Oertel and Bettina Stehkämper explored Berlin’s vibrant convenience store culture and visited traditional kiosks typical of the Ruhr region — establishments that serve as much more than places to shop and take care of errand. Their journey also took them to the eastern German town of Wechmar, where a group of volunteers saved a local pub from closure. Now, it serves as a community hub, bringing people together for special monthly pub evenings — a testament to the role such spaces can play in strengthening social bonds.