Bodega, Bar, Corner Store: Germany’s Second Home

They're a social hub that helps create a sense of community.

In Germany, people from all walks of life often stop by local pubs, convenience stores, kiosks, and corner shops as part of their daily routine. These places are becoming increasingly vital for personal interaction in a society where many feel isolated and lonely. How can these social hubs help bridge divides and foster a sense of community? What challenges do they face?

Image: Sabine Gudath/IMAGO

Jana Oertel and Bettina Stehkämper explored Berlin’s vibrant convenience store culture and visited traditional kiosks typical of the Ruhr region — establishments that serve as much more than places to shop and take care of errand. Their journey also took them to the eastern German town of Wechmar, where a group of volunteers saved a local pub from closure. Now, it serves as a community hub, bringing people together for special monthly pub evenings — a testament to the role such spaces can play in strengthening social bonds.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 28.12.2024 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 28.12.2024 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 28.112.2024 – 20:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 29.12.2024 – 23:15 UTC

MON 30.12.2024 – 01:45 UTC

MON 30.12.2024 – 04:45 UTC

MON 30.12.2024 – 08:45 UTC

TUE 31.12.2024 – 09:45 UTC

TUE 31.12.2024 – 16:45 UTC

WED 01.01.2025 – 22:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5