Bochum's win for the ages over Bayern

How Bochum thrashed Bayern. A win for the ages.
After a week in which talk of end-of-season playoffs dominated the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich suffered a sensational defeat. The unusualness of the result is precisely why the playoffs debate emerged in the first place.
After much speculation over his future, Kingsley Coman has signed a deal to stay at Bayern Munich until 2027. The French winger is the latest in a line of younger Bayern players to extend, as the champions plan ahead.
Julian Nagelsmann is the latest coach tasked with continuing Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany. The league is desperate for a different winner, but can anyone stop Bayern winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title?
Julian Nagelsmann made a triumphant return to Leipzig as his Bayern Munich side dominated the game from start to finish. Robert Lewandowski scored again as Jamal Musiala had an impressive showing from the bench.
