Finding a home in Reykjavik

As an emigre, Fischer spent time in different countries until 2004, when he was detained in Tokyo and faced deportation to the US. Mentally ill, he had also made headlines with his anti-American and antisemitic statements. But he still found support from a group of Icelandic chess players who managed to bring him back to Reykjavik, where he spent the last years of his life before dying in 2008.