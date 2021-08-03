 Blue carbon: Can CO2 stores help protect biodiversity and the climate? | Global Ideas | DW | 03.08.2021

Global Ideas

Blue carbon: Can CO2 stores help protect biodiversity and the climate?

A voluntary carbon pricing scheme wants the underwater world to help store CO2 emissions. Conservationists hope this could spell a brighter future for Balearic seagrass meadows.

Posidonia

Posidonia: Not just a lush undersea meadow but one of the oldest organisms on the planet

great undersea meadow extends 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) off the coasts of the Balearic Islands of Ibiza and Formentera. This aquatic prairie isn't just a rich habitat for dozens of species of fish and invertebrates. Named Posidonia — or Neptune grass — after the classical god of the seas, it is thought to be the oldest organism on earth, comprising a vast colony of seagrass clones.   

Each strand is a genetic duplicate of the others. Scientists estimate this vast lifeform has been around for more than 100,000 years. And all that time, it has been laying down stores of carbon beneath the Mediterranean. 

"Below the vegetation of Posidonia, we can have deposits of organic carbon that have been accumulating during the lifespan of the meadow," said Nuria Marba, an ocean scientist from the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies. Marba says this layer thickens by a meter every thousand years. Cumulatively, this represents a vast carbon store spreading beneath the 55,000 hectares Mediterranean seafloor covered by the grass.  

Toursits on the beach, Mallorca

Tourists enjoy the beach at Magaluf, Mallorca in the Baleric Islands

But the grasses face huge pressures. Storm Gloria, which struck the Balearics last year, was just the latest catastrophe for a habitat that has been battered by rising sea temperatures, extreme weather, nutrient-runoff from argiculture, and the seabed-scraping anchors of yachts.

A 2012 study found that 11,000 square meters of Posidonia had been scraped away by yacht anchors alone in the previous four years. 

Yachts off the coast of Ibiza

Yachts off the coast of Ibiza - beneath this peaceful scene, anchors can go terrible damage to the marine ecosystem

Yet, as tourist numbers reportedly dropped by 87% during the Covid pandemic, so did many of these pressures. Marba describes this window of calm as a tregua: something like a "ceasefire" in a war that has been raging between humans and the undersea environment, at least since the arrival of mass tourism in the 1970s. And it has come at a perfect moment for scientists looking at how the seas help mitigate climate change.  

Blue carbon to mitigate climate change 

In June, Verra, a non-profit that develops carbon-pricing systems, began work to assess how to incorporate "the whole seascape" into the world's largest voluntary carbon credit scheme, the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).   

Carbon pricing allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits that fund projects to save carbon elsewhere. In simple terms, Verra works out ways to quantify how much carbon is saved by, for example, a seagrass restoration initiative, in order to put a price on the credits a manufacturing company can purchase to offsetan equivalent volume of carbon from its operations.  

Posidonia seagrass

Named for the classical God of the seas, Posidonia is a rich store of carbon

 

By valuing Mediterranean seagrasses not just for the biodiversity they support but their potential to mitigate climate change, "blue carbon" pricing could allow conservation initiatives like Formentera's Save Posidonia Project to sell certified credits to help fund their work. 

"Carbon initiatives would be great as a way to support both restoration — in terms of planting, but also allowing the natural recovery of already damaged meadows — and preventing the deterioration of the meadows that we already have," Marba said.   

She would like to see carbon credits fund better processing of wastewater from the tourist resorts of Ibiza, and enforcement of laws introduced in the 2018 Posidonia Decree, the Mediterranean's first law protecting seagrass meadows, such as stopping boats dropping anchor on the prairie. 

Complex calculations  

In May, Verra registered its first blue carbon conservation project, on the Caribbean coast of Colombia, which aims to sequester almost a metric million tons of carbon dioxide over 30 years — equivalent to taking some 7,000 cars off the road — by sustainably managing a mangrove ecosystem 

Seagrass meadows like Posidonia are not far behind. Verra has already developed methodologies to quantify net carbon savings from protecting seagrass meadows.  

This means setting a baseline for how much degradation would happen without any action, and showing how much carbon can be saved through carbon-credit funded conservation efforts — both preventing historically sequestered carbon from being released by disturbing the seafloor, and allowing the plant to continue to capture more CO2 as it grows.   

"The way that's done is usually by looking at historical data of what has happened in the past 10 years in terms of [for example] boat anchors, disrupting like the sea floor or the seagrass meadows, Amy Schmid, natural climate solutions development manager at Verra, explained, "or by looking at a similar area that is subject to the same stressors."  

Working to understand marine carbon cycles 

Carbon-offsetting schemes to fund forest conservation initiatives have been around since the 1990s. But new methodologies are needed to quantify carbon sequestration in marine environments — and this presents particular challenges. 

On land, there is simply more data available — both from existing carbon crediting projects and because terrestrial environments are generally better studied, explains Schmid: "For blue carbon, in most cases, the higher-level, country-wide, or state- or province-wide data on degradation or ecosystem conversion, generally just doesn't exist right now."  

Verra says projects right on the cusp of land — such as the seagrasses — will be easiest to bring into the blue carbon framework, as there is solid data to show how they store carbon, plus they are more straightforward for Verra to compare to its 15 years of work in terrestrial environments.  

Kelp forest

Kelp is a rich source of carbon...

Acre for acre, marine ecosystems can sequester up to 20 times as much carbon as forest on land, by some estimates. But scientists are still working to understand how these carbon cycles operate, and the goal of incorporating "the whole seascape" still seems some way off.  

More work to be done on kelp  

Sarah Ward, living seas officer at the Sussex Wildlife Trust, says the conservation charity has received enquiries from carbon-pricing schemes interested in funding the work of Help Our Kelp, an initiative to restore a fast-disappearing kelpforest along 40 kilometers of the British shoreline.  

But pricing kelp's carbon sequestration is complicated. Throughout its lifespan, seagrasses lay down dense carbon deposits, trapping dead and decaying pieces of grass in their thick root systems. But though kelp absorbs plenty of CO2 as it grows, it casts off fleshy fronds each year — much like a deciduous tree — which are carried by ocean currents, meaning it isn't clear where exactly the carbon ends up.  

Kelp

… but quantifying it is complicated

Ward says she has put off potential investors, warning that Help Our Kelp doesn't yet have the scientific evidence for long-term sequestration to sell carbon credits. 

Steve Crooks, a coastal scientist who has been working to develop blue carbon programs for VCS and others over the last 15 years, says in cases like the kelp forests, carbon credits would only be sold on the basis of low-end estimates of how much carbon can be saved by their conservation. At the same time, Verra hopes to build the data over the years to come, to demonstrate where more can be sequestered.    

"We have to create, effectively, insurance programs to make sure that the emissions removals are ongoing, and being removed from the atmosphere," Crooks said. "But, at the same time, we have to recognize that one of the big lessons is that carbon projects are complicated. And we need to be patient."  

  • A small island in the ocean

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Protecting our blue planet

    This year's World Oceans Day is committed to the goal of protecting at least 30% of the "blue planet" by 2030. Not only for safeguarding marine life that is disappearing at twice the rate of land species, the 30% goal also aims to protect oceans from climate-linked temperature rise that is bleaching coral reefs and reducing the oxygen in water required for life.

  • Northern Europe surrounded by sea as seen from space

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Earth's life-support system

    Covering more than 70% of the earth's surface, oceans produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, are home to most of Earth’s biodiversity, and are the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. Ocean-based or so-called "blue" economies and communities need to become custodians of sustainable seas that are the Earth's life-support system.

  • Mangroves in the Guinea-Bissau archipelago

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Sequestering carbon

    Mangroves (such as above, in the Guinea-Bissau Archipelago), seagrass and salt marshes comprise "blue carbon" ecosystems that can sequester up to four times as much CO2 as terrestrial forests on a per-area basis. As a result, they are vital to the world meeting the 2050 Paris climate agreement emissions-reduction targets.

  • A person throws a fishing net into the sea

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Maintaining the blue economy

    But oceans will only remain a vital source of work and sustenance when so-called blue economies are managed sustainably. Artisanal fishing, for example, allows coastal economies in the Global South to maintain livelihoods while preserving biodiversity and culture. The blue economy also aims to incorporate renewable energy to protect the Earth's life support system from temperature rises.

  • A ship with a rainbow in open seas

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Stopping overfishing

    Central to ocean sustainability is stopping widespread overfishing and illegal fishing, which is threatening highly biodiverse marine life around the world. While Chinese trawlers are in the spotlight for plundering waters in Latin America for example, Greenpeace has long called out the "massacre" of threatened bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean, and is demanding the creation of marine reserves.

  • A Greenpeace diver holds a banner reading Coca-Cola is this yours?

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Plastic dumping ground

    The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a massive island of plastics and microplastics that is now twice the size of Texas. Said to comprise 1.8 trillion plastic pieces — one of which is shown above — and made up of 80,000 tons of waste, the growing sea-borne garbage patch embodies humanity's disconnection from what environment writer Rachel Carsen called "that great mother of life, the seas."

  • A huge ocean wave

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    Powering the world

    Clean wave and tidal energy from the ocean could provide 10% of Europe's current electricity needs by 2030, according to Ocean Energy Europe. The vast potential of Europe's sea basins to provide energy is the greatest in the United Kingdom. It produces around 50% of Europe's tidal energy and 35% of its wave energy, and could draw one-fifth of its power for electricity from the ocean.

  • People bathe in the water and sit under umbrellas at the beach

    Into the blue: Celebrating healthy oceans

    At one with the ocean?

    "All of us have in our veins the exact same percentage of salt in our blood that exists in the ocean, and, therefore, we have salt in our blood, in our sweat, in our tears," former United States President John F. Kennedy once said of humanity's symbiotic relation with water. "We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea," he continued, "we are going back from whence we came."

    Author: Stuart Braun


