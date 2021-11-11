 Blowing the whistle on traffic offences in Angola | Africa | DW | 02.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Blowing the whistle on traffic offences in Angola

Disrespect for traffic rules causes many road accidents in Angola. In Bengo province, a group of young men have use whistles on the streets to alert drivers to traffic violations. It's a complicated job.

Watch video 01:36

In Caxito, Angola, young men spend the day monitoring the streets aiming the stop traffic accidents. Recognizable by their trademark whistles, many are taxi conductors, and others volunteer as inspectors. They blow the whistle when they see a traffic violation. Drivers routinely ignore roads signs. But they aren’t solely responsible for accidents. Caxito’s roads are poorly maintained. Meanwhile, the police see the whistle blowers as partners. Over 360,000 people live in Bengo province. This year, 160 accidents were registered in the first 6 months. That’s 60 fewer accidents than in 2020 over the same period Bengo province.
 

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

The Other Man - F.W. de Klerk and the End of Apartheid 11.11.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Angela Merkel - Navigating a world in crisis 17.09.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Impatient, dissatisfied, divided? Germans at the end of Merkel's grand coalition 14.09.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

The children of 9/11 - Growing up in the shadow of terror 10.09.2021

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Snakes are saved from witchcraft rituals in Kenya 02.12.2021

Ghana showcases technology to tackle big challenges Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Isaac Kaledzi [korri] Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 21.11.2021 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Accra, Ghana DW, Isaac Kaledzi Schlagworte: Ghana, innovation, digital, investors, technology, inventors, digital Innovation week

Ghana showcases technology to tackle big challenges 01.12.2021

Going bananas for hair 25.11.2021

Mali's dancing plastic monster 19.11.2021