Bloomberg pulls out of US presidential race, backs Biden

The billionaire has announced he is dropping out after a disappointing Super Tuesday. Bloomberg has offered his support to Joe Biden's bid as Elizabeth Warren cast doubt on her candidacy.
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic party's presidential race on Wednesday after .
The media mogul is backing fellow Democrat Joe Biden to become the party's nominee to face US President Donald Trump in November's countrywide elections.
Three down
The 78-year-old, who joined the contest 101 days ago, tweeted: "Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."
Bloomberg is the third moderate candidate to withdraw and back Biden this week, following in the footsteps of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. He spent more than $500 million of his own fortune on his short-lived campaign.
Meanwhile, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said.
The senator from Massachusetts saw disappointing results all round on Super Tuesday. Warren did not finish in the top two in any of the 14 states that voted, including her home state.
