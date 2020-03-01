 Bloomberg pulls out of US presidential race, backs Biden | News | DW | 04.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bloomberg pulls out of US presidential race, backs Biden

The billionaire has announced he is dropping out after a disappointing Super Tuesday. Bloomberg has offered his support to Joe Biden's bid as Elizabeth Warren cast doubt on her candidacy.

Michael Bloomberg (AFP/B. Bennett)

Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic party's presidential race on Wednesday.

The billionaire's announcement came after suffering a string of electoral defeats on Super Tuesday, the most notable day on the primary calendar.

Bloomberg is backing fellow Democrat Joe Biden to become the party's nominee to face US President Donald Trump in November's countrywide elections.

Read more: Bernie Sanders has a clear lead in artist endorsements

The 78-year-old, who joined the contest 101 days ago, tweeted: "Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

The media mogul spent more than $500 million of his own fortune on his short-lived campaign. It is not yet clear whether he will invest any of his fortune in his support of Biden.

Three down in a week

Bloomberg is the third moderate candidate to withdraw and back Biden this week, following in the footsteps of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

The race to be the Democratic nominee appears to have just two serious runners left, Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, particularly as Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said.

The presidential candidate saw disappointing results all round on Super Tuesday. Warren did not finish in the top two in any of the 14 states, including the senator's home state of Massachusetts.

 

Watch video 02:18

Biden ahead of Sanders after Super Tuesday primaries

jsi/msh (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Super Tuesday – a 'how to' guide to the 2020 US primary elections

Like board games? You'll love the US primaries! The objective is to mop up points in US states and territories ⁠— especially on "Super Tuesday." At the end, there's even a "wildcard" that can totally change the outcome. (03.03.2020)  

California gears up for its first Super Tuesday

For the first time, California is participating in Super Tuesday, a blockbuster day of Democratic primary elections across 14 states. What do voters in the US' most populous state want out of their Democratic nominee? (03.03.2020)  

Related content

Wahlkampf in den USA - Joe Biden

Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary 01.03.2020

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the South Carolina primary, breathing new life into his presidential campaign. The results could help the former vice president establish himself as a viable alternative to Bernie Sanders.

USA Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg opens door to US presidential run 08.11.2019

The billionaire philanthropist and former New York mayor has taken steps to allow him to run as a Democrat in the 2020 US presidential elections. He fears none of the current candidates can beat President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders Rally Public Enemy

Bernie Sanders has a clear lead in artist endorsements 03.03.2020

Heading into Super Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders is popular with singers such as Ariana Grande, as well as rappers like Public Enemy. His rallies have drawn comparisons to music festivals for their star lineups.

Advertisement