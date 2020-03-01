Bloomberg pulls out of US presidential race, backs Biden

Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic party's presidential race on Wednesday.

The billionaire's announcement came after suffering a string of electoral defeats on Super Tuesday, the most notable day on the primary calendar.

Bloomberg is backing fellow Democrat Joe Biden to become the party's nominee to face US President Donald Trump in November's countrywide elections.

The 78-year-old, who joined the contest 101 days ago, tweeted: "Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden."

The media mogul spent more than $500 million of his own fortune on his short-lived campaign. It is not yet clear whether he will invest any of his fortune in his support of Biden.

Three down in a week

Bloomberg is the third moderate candidate to withdraw and back Biden this week, following in the footsteps of Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

The race to be the Democratic nominee appears to have just two serious runners left, Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, particularly as Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said.

The presidential candidate saw disappointing results all round on Super Tuesday. Warren did not finish in the top two in any of the 14 states, including the senator's home state of Massachusetts.

