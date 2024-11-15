  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
EqualityEurope

Blood, Sweat & Greens

November 15, 2024

Fresh fruit and vegetables at bargain prices. In Europe, this often goes hand in hand with exploitation and suffering. Most harvest laborers work and live in precarious conditions. The pickers deliver, but they also pay the price for our luxury.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n1BX

The absurdity of consumer behavior in the western world is something we should’ve woken up to long ago. No matter the season, almost any type of fruit and vegetable can be purchased in the supermarket. But this takes a toll: both on our environment, as well as on the people who toil for our luxuries. Their suffering, however, is suppressed. The conditions under which they live and work do not seem to matter - the only thing that counts is picking speed. "You can't see the reality, it's hidden,” says the chairman of the Andalusian agricultural workers’ union. Blueberries in Portugal, olives in Greece, strawberries in Spain - around one million migrants are currently working in European fields. The pickers are the itinerant laborers who fill the baskets of our supermarkets, most of them without receiving a contract or minimum wage, some without papers, or with high debts to intermediaries. The film is a journey to the European fields where fruit and vegetables are grown. In southern Italy, Seydou from Mali picks oranges. He has no contract and is paid by the crate. He lives in a self-built hut in a settlement without water or electricity. The camera dives into the sea of cultivation tents that cover thousands of hectares of farmland and gives a face to people who are invisible in our society.

Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Skip next section More on Equality from around the world

More on Equality from around the world

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights across Asia

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Taiwan.
EqualityOctober 4, 202313:54 min
external

Davos: Business pressed to do more for women

Executive Director of the UN's Population Fund: Business has responsibility on women's rights.
EqualityJanuary 18, 202307:31 min
DW Eco India Sendung l Darjeeling Express

London restaurant owner only hires women

The Darjeeling Express empowers women immigrants in London's restaurant industry.
EqualityDecember 23, 202104:34 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm