Blood clot risk higher for COVID than vaccines — Oxford

University of Oxford researchers on Thursday reported that the risk of blood clotting following COVID-19 infection was about eight times higher than that of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a statement.

The Oxford-developed vaccine has been the center of controversy over reports of rare blood clotting. Several countries have halted its use to investigate the reports.

Coronavirus patients are 100 times more likely to develop blood clotting than normal, Oxford scientists said.

What did research find?

"We've reached two important conclusions. Firstly, COVID-19 markedly increases the risk of CVT, adding to the list of blood clotting problems this infection causes," said Paul Harrison, Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Translational Neurobiology Group at the University of Oxford.

"Secondly, the COVID-19 risk is higher than we see with the current vaccines, even for those under 30; something that should be taken into account when considering the balances between risks and benefits for vaccination."

The study found that about five in a million people developed rare blood clotting, known as cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), after their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

While four in a million people who received an mRNA jab — BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna — reportedly also developed CVT.

According to the Oxford study, the risk of CVT following COVID-19 infection was about 10 times higher than that of mRNA vaccines.

Scientists reported that 30% of the studied CVT cases were under 30-years-old.