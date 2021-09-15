Bloated Bundestag: Trouble for German democracy?

Germany's lower house of parliament,the Bundestag, has a whopping 709 seats. This makes it the second-largest legislative body in the world. That number could balloon to well over 900 after Germany's federal elections on September 26.

The problem this poses is greater than a crunch to fit that many chairs in the chamber. How can compromises be made, and how can back-benchers be heard, in a parliament this unwieldy in size?

Why is the Bundestag so big?

When Germans vote for their federal government, they vote not just directly for their local MP. The so-called "second vote" is for a political party and its list of candidates.This is meant to combine the principles of majority rule and proportional representation.

The system was conceived in postwar Germany as a compromise between smaller parties, who worried they would consistently fail to win seats, and those who worried about the instability that had come from political fragmentation before the war.

As it stands now, Germany has 299 electoral districts. This means that the Bundestag should in theory have 598 seats.

But if a party wins more seats than it's entitled to, based on the share of second vote results, they are allowed to keep them. These are called "overhang" seats. To make up for this overall other parties also get more seats, to ensure the relative proportion of parties in the Bundestag reflects the election result.

In the last federal election in September 2017, that resulted in a total of 111 extra seats.

What led to the dramatic increase?

"This worked well when Germany had two big parties, that is, two parties who got the vast majority of votes" explained constitutional law professor Sophie Schönberger, referring to Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sometime-rival sometime-partner, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

For decades after World War II, either the SPD or the CDU easily captured a majority of the overall vote as well as most of the direct mandates in the constituencies.

But with an ascendant Green Party, as well as the small-but-resilient socialist Left Party,the pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP), and the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the electoral map isn't as two-tone as it was before.

Instead of two big parties, "we have three medium-sized ones and a smattering of a few others," Schönberger said.

"This creates a vicious circle, in which there have to be more and more lawmakers from each party in order to maintain the balance of power," says comparative politics researcher Klaus Stüwe, pointing out that a 2012 ruling from Germany's top court stipulated that the number of overhang seats could not be capped.

Things have become more complicated, he says as people may use their first vote, not for the candidate of the party they prefer, but for one who they assume has a chance of getting past the post. "In the last thirty years, more people are splitting their ticket," Stüwe observes.

What's the problem with having a big Bundestag?

Considering it is "not unlikely" that the Bundestag be bigger than ever before after September's vote, Schönberger expects problems for German democracy.

"There is the issue of the increasing impossibility of ensuring healthy and concise debate, as well as the problem of whether 'backbenchers,' will ever get a chance to speak," Schönberger said, "and there is the question of the cost of paying the salaries of so many lawmakers."

Members of the Bundestag earn a little over 10,000 euros ($11,800) a month before tax and are give tax-free spending money of 4,560 euros a month. They also get 12,000 euros to outfit their office. Each lawmaker also requires a certain amount of staff and receives a generous pension when they retire. An ever-expanding Bundestag, therefore, means an ever-expanding burden on taxpayers.

"It was a good idea, trying to combine the best of both worlds, Stüwe said. "But now our electoral system has become so complex, people don't even understand it anymore."

What reform efforts have been made?

In recent years, the FDP, Greens, and Left Party forged an alliance to suggest a significant decrease in the number of districts.

"That wouldn't fix everything, but it would help," Schönberger said.

Stüwe agreed that a reduction in the number of districts is the only "viable" solution, but added that the CDU'S Bavarian sister party, the CSU, has put up a strong resistance to a drastic reduction. This is because it benefits the most from the current set-up, as it wins most constituencies in Bavaria, Germany's second-largest state by population.

The grand coalition of the SPD and CDU that is currently in power agreed to a slight cutback in constituencies to 280 — which may be implemented for the next federal elections in 2025.

