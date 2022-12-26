'Blizzard for the ages' wreaks havoc across United States
Snowstorm Elliott has claimed at least 50 lives in the United States so far. Thousands of households are without power, and authorities have yet to give the all-clear.
Encased in ice
This house on Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York, was completely covered in ice. For days, blizzard Elliott has been raging across the United States, bringing with it considerable masses of snow. So far, there have been at least 50 fatalities. Temperatures dropped to around -48 degrees Celsius (-55 degrees Fahrenheit).
More fatalities feared
Cars buried by the snow have been an ubiquitous sight across the country. One by one, people are checking the cars to see if people are still stuck inside.
Braving the elements
Many of the large grocery stores remain closed for now. Nevertheless, people still need to get everyday supplies and many have braved the cold to line up outside smaller stores. US President Joe Biden has urged people in the affected areas to stay home.
Playing in the street
For some, the masses of snow have offered a welcome distraction. On Route 198 in Buffalo, these kids made snow angels on the roadway. The highway has been closed since the blizzard began.
Hazardous working conditions
People are trying to cope with the masses of snow and struggling to clear sidewalks, even with small equipment. It's a backbreaking job in freezing temperatures. Snowstorms are common in New York State, but authorities are calling Elliott a snowstorm of the century.
Hiking through the snow
For some, this wasn't the first storm of the winter. In November, the city of Buffalo was covered in a blanket of snow up to 2 feet high (60 centimeters). Some intrepid locals unpacked their snowshoes to get around in these conditions.
Nature unleashed
Heavy snowfall is continuing in many places, and authorities still haven't given the all-clear as further snowstorms could be on the way.