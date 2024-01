01/07/2024 January 7, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his Middle East shuttle diplomacy on Sunday with a visit to Jordan following stopovers in Turkey and Greece. Blinken says he wants to make sure the Israel-Hamas conflict does not spread beyond the Gaza Strip and become a regional conflict. DW News spoke to Jayson Campadonia of NBC News Radio in Los Angeles about US perceptions of Blinken's trip.