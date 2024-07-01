Blinken holds talks in Qatar about Gaza conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a whirlwind tour of the Middle East in an effort to contain the conflict in Gaza. His latest talks have taken place in Qatar, whose officials have served as key mediators between Israel and Hamas. The militant group still holds over 100 Israeli hostages.

[Video transcript]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a mad scramble to prevent the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

This time, the US's top diplomat is in Qatar's second largest city Lusail, as his Middle East mission becomes ever more urgent.

The US Secretary of State met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Blinken says he is pushing for ways to protect civilians, and get more humanitarian aid into Gaza, while ensuring that Hamas cannot strike again.

Blinken's visit to a World Food Programme facility highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip.

(Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State)

"We are intensely focused on the very difficult and deteriorating food situation for men, women and children in Gaza."

For these displaced Palestinians, caught in the crossfire of this conflict in Gaza, help can't come soon enough.

Some are desperately hoping this visit will finally bring an end to the war.

(Um Mohamad al-Arqan, displaced Palestinian)

"We hope that Antony Blinken and God, that Blinken looks at us with an eye of mercy, ends the war, ends the misery we are living in. We are a people that must live a free and dignified life."

But as rescuers search through rubble after another Israeli airstrike in the south of the Gaza strip, the prospect of peace seems hopeless.

Blinken's Middle East tour though continues, as he prepares to meet other leaders including Israel and the occupied West Bank on his mission to try to control the fallout from this conflict.

