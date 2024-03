03/20/2024 March 20, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Saudi Arabia for further talks aimed at securing a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. This is Blinken's sixth mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began. Joost Hiltermann, Middle East Program Director at The International Crisis Group talked to DW about conditions needed for a cease-fire and hostage release deal to happen.