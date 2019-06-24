 Blasts hit Iran-owned oil tanker near Saudi port city | News | DW | 11.10.2019

News

Blasts hit Iran-owned oil tanker near Saudi port city

An Iranian oil tanker has suffered explosions on board, Iran's state-run news agency and other media say. The owners said that missiles were the likely cause.

Breaking News English

An Iranian oil tanker was hit by explosions near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday, the ship's owner said.

In a statement, the National Iranian Tanker Company said the hull of the ship was hit by two separate explosions, adding that they were "probably caused by missile strikes." It contradicted earlier reports of a fire on board.

State-run news agency ISNA cited unnamed sources as saying the explosions had caused substantial damage and an oil spill in the Red Sea. State television said two storerooms aboard were damaged.

The news agency said experts believed the blast was caused by a terrorist attack. According to Iran's Nour news, the crew was safe and the situation was under control.

 The reported explosion comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with the US alleging that Iran has attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran denies the charges.

More to follow

tj/sms (Reuters, AP)

WWW links

