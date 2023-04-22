  1. Skip to content
Blasts caused by fire destroy Pakistani police base

40 minutes ago

In Pakistan, a series of explosions at a police station has killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 50. But investigators say there's no evidence of a terror attack. It's thought a fire in a munitions store may have set off the blasts.

Soldiers outside an aircraft on the tarmac

Sudan updates: US brokers 72-hour truce in 'intense' talks

Conflicts5 hours ago
Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society22 hours ago
Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics21 hours ago
Germany

A newly hired physics teacher explaining something to school children sitting around a table

German firms embrace 'quereinsteiger' amid labor shortage

Business2 hours ago
Europe

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

Politics1 hour ago
Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Sports20 hours ago7 images
