Blasts caused by fire destroy Pakistani police base

CatastrophePakistanBlasts caused by fire destroy Pakistani police baseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastrophePakistan40 minutes ago40 minutes agoIn Pakistan, a series of explosions at a police station has killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 50. But investigators say there's no evidence of a terror attack. It's thought a fire in a munitions store may have set off the blasts. https://p.dw.com/p/4QWbRAdvertisement